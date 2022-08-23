There's something ironic about the truck fire that closed Rt. 47 in Dennis Township on Monday night.

The truck that caught fire was a road construction vehicle that carries equipment used by crews who usually close roads to do repair work on them.

Monday night, Rt 47, just south of Washington Avenue in North Dennis, had to be closed in both directions for about 40 minutes to put out the blaze of the burning truck.

The Dennis Township Volunteer Fire Company say they arrived at the scene of the fire at 6:22 pm Monday to handle the fire with help from the Ocean View Fire Company and found all the occupants of the truck had gotten out without injury.

Firefighters from Squad 18, Tanker 18, and Brush 18 extinguished the fire using firefighting foam, according to a Facebook post.

The truck was probably a complete loss, based on the photo. In the bed of the smoldering pickup truck, dozens of road construction cones were still piled up waiting to be placed to direct traffic at a road construction project.

The truck was towing what looks to be a road sign trailer used to advise motorists of an approaching road closure or slowdown.

According to the Dennis Volunteer Fire Company, NJ State Police and Inspira EMS also responded to the site of the fire.

15 Excellent South Jersey Takeout Food Places You Must Try