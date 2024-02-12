Local residents have hit up a Somers Point-based Facebook group to ask a question that, for plenty of people living along the coastline, is common knowledge by now.

Here's the thing, though, if people are trying to learn different things about the place they call home, they shouldn't be made fun of for it.

Get our free mobile app

That was the case when someone asked why netting has been placed over the rocks along one of the beaches in Somers Point. It's an honest question. An honest question deserves an honest answer.

Some people, however, weren't so kind when responding:

Mean Facebook comment about Somers Point Facebook/Canva loading...

What's wrong with someone asking a question to try and learn something new? I, for one, think this response to the original post is out of line.

Mean Facebook comment about Somers Point Facebook/Canva loading...

At least this response isn't as harsh. Still, my question back to whomever made this comment is this: was the original question so out of the blue that it warranted this kind of sarcastic response?

Mean Facebook comment about Somers Point Facebook/Canva loading...

While this post was still pretty harsh, at least it was funny. It may have been sassy, but at least the OP (original poster) might have gotten a chuckle out of it. Still, is it really that difficult to answer the person honestly?

Why is there netting over the rocks in Somers Point?

As it turns out, there is a perfectly reasonable explanation for this. It's called an erosion blanket. The netting secured on top of the rocks prevents them from getting washed out to sea. The rocks are there to prevent beach erosion. The netting is just an extra precautionary measure.

Sheesh! Was it really that hard to just answer the question with the truth?

Hope this explanation helps!

29 Google Maps Pictures That Show Just How Quickly Somers Point Has Changed Hop in your car, take a spin around the Somers Point Circle, grab a bite to eat at Mac's, and then sit in traffic on the old Route 52 bridges -- here's how quickly things have changed in Somers Point over the years.