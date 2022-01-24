A South Jersey business is riding off into the sunset after serving the area for more than 90 years. Beacon Cycling in Northfield is closing its doors.

I was surprised to drive by Beacon Cycling, on Tilton Road, and see tons of 'Store Closing! Everything Must Go!' sale signs out front. It appears the bicycle and fitness shop's hanging up the wheels for good and retiring.

Beacon has been a beacon in Atlantic County for as long as I can remember. It's been around since 1930, so to see it go out of business just a few years shy of its 100th anniversary is sad.

Sure, I've relied on Beacon in the past to fix a bike tire here and there. I bought my bike there, too. But I'm a novice. Beacon Cycling managed to move with the times, evolving into the electric bike and interactive exercise bike time we're currently living in.

But, their closing is your gain. Everything in the store is currently for sale, up to 75 percent off. On their official website, Beacon writes, 'It has been our privilege to serve the Northfield cycling community over the years and we're so grateful for your support. We're excited to announce our retirement and pass along some great savings to you.'

With spring only two months away, you can probably get an excellent deal on a new ride AND support a local business one last time before it goes away forever. Just keep in mind all sales are final.

