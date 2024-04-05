What Was That? 4.8 Earthquake Hits New Jersey

Yes, you weren't the only one.

The US Geological Survey reports a 4.8 earthquake hit North Jersey, in Hunterdon, New Jersey, a small town of 1,600 people.

The quake was felt in Northfield, and all over South Jersey

Social media is going crazy with people talking about the quake. It was felt in New Jersey, and all along the East Coast.



One of the largest earthquakes ever centered in New Jersey

The largest ever in New Jersey was a 5.3 quake in the 1780s.

What does a 4.8 quake mean? According to Michigan Tech and the Earthquake Magnitude Scale, it can be felt, but there is little damage.

We've received initial reports of pictures falling off walls and such, but nothing much more major than that at this point.

So, earthquake this week and a solar eclipse next week. Godspeed!

