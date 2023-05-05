Sample Tons Of Restaurants BEFORE The Season Rush In Wildwood, NJ

As the kids sang in the show "Oliver!," "food, glorious food!"

Plenty of families are gearing up for their annual vacations in the Wildwoods this summer. Sure, they're excited for the beach days, the rides, and aaaaalll the shopping they'll do on the boardwalk. Everybody needs a "Watch The Tramcar Please" sweatshirt, right?

But, what people really get excited for is the food. You and I both know that there's so many delicious places to eat all throughout the Wildwoods. In fact, during the summer months, you could be waiting up to two hour for a seat at some of the most popular restaurants on the island.

How about getting a taste of your favorite places BEFORE the season even starts?

You'll get that chance on Wednesday, May 10th when you attend the annual Wildwoods Restaurant Showcase! The event is brought you by the Greater Wildwoods Chamber of Commerce and brings together a bunch of your favorite restaurants from all around the Wildwoods for a tasty treat before the shoobies invade for summer 2023.

It's all going down at the Blue Water Grille in the Bolero Resort off of Atlantic Avenue from 5-8 pm. Tickets are $35 per person and are expected to go pretty quickly.

The 24th Annual Wildwoods Restaurant Showcase is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at The Blue Water Grille @ The Bolero Resort from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Enjoy a sampling of mouth-watering dishes and decadent desserts from dozens of the Wildwoods' finest restaurants and specialty shops. All proceeds benefit the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce Foundation and scholarships for area high school students. An auction of fantastic prizes will be held.

You can purchase tickets in advance, so get them sooner rather than later to secure your spot.

