YUMMY! Locals Name The Top 4 Places To Grab A Donut In the Wildwoods

If you're someone that adheres to a strict diet even while on vacation, well, you're a better person than me, I'll tell ya that. I try to eat healthy on most days, but I can't sit here and say to you with the utmost confidence that statement is true when I hit the beach. There are so many delicious food choices in any one of the beach towns at the Jersey Shore that it's almost cruel to be on a diet while you're there. Honestly, it sounds like torture.

That's why I have no idea how people can even choose between all the wonderful places in the Wildwoods that offer delicious baked goods. Sure, every place has their specialty, but when choosing between sticky buns or a morning danish, it's hard to make a decision when so many places have such fantastic sweet to offer. So, instead of creating a hefty list and having to mention each specialty, I figured we'd just narrow it down to doughnuts. After all, who doesn't love a yummy doughnut every once in a while?

Doughnuts (or donuts, depending on your preferred spelling) are crowd-pleasers. You can't go wrong with bringing home a dozen for the family while on vacation. Whether you enjoy them in the morning or save them for later, they're delicious either way. You're lucky, too, because there are quite a few places in the Wildwoods that are famous for them.

After searching social media for what locals have to say regarding their favorite donut shops, we've been able to narrow down their top 4.

4.) Barry's Buns

You'll find Barry's Buns on New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood Crest. While they're probably known best for their sticky buns, you can't go wrong with any of their homemade sweet treats. Might I recommend the S'mores Cookie Sandwich? Perfect treat for the summer, wouldn't you say? We list Barry's because people couldn't stop talking about them even though the question was about donuts. So, it was only fair that we mentioned them.

3.) Britton's Bakery

EVERYBODY loves Britton's. They're a staple on Pacific Avenue in Wildwood Crest. You can enjoy your donuts from Britton's six days a week from 6:30a-noon. Take note, though, they're closed on Tuesdays.

2.) Fractured Prune

It's not only the donuts that has everybody raving about Fractured Prune's North Wildwood location on the boardwalk. They have awesome coffee selections, too! You can check them out on Instagram HERE.

1.) McCoy's Coffee and Cereal Bar

Not sure if it's the luck o' the Irish or what, but McCoy's was listed the most times when asked where visitors on the island should stop for donuts. You can combine two breakfasts into one when you grab a cereal donut in the morning. While you're there, make sure to grab yourself one of their awesome iced coffees or lattes. After all, they're known as Wildwood's "cold brew headquarters."

No matter which one of these places you choose to hit up for your morning sweets, locals say you won't leave disappointed.

