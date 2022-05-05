If you've ever found yourself in Sea Isle City, rushing back to your car to add more money and time to the parking kiosk, you're about to be freed from that inconvenience.



Sea Isle plans to eliminate the parking kiosks and move to a more convenient method of paying for parking, according to seaislenews.com.

Get our free mobile app

Visitors will now be encouraged to use the ParkMobile app, which will allow you to select and update how much time you need to stay in a parking spot right from your mobile device. You just park, pay, and go.

The app is already being used in other shore towns, like Stone Harbor. Sea Isle played around with having it available there last year, and it apparently worked out well.

So, when you find yourself on the beach with your allotted parking time set to expire, you can just add more right from your phone!

Sea Isle City Police Captain Anthony Garreffi tells seaislenews.com, “The kiosks are not coming back this year. It’s all going to be online. Basically, it’s cashless."

There could be just ONE catch. Not all people know how to work apps proficiently. Hopefully, this changeover doesn't make it too frustrating for those who arrive in Sea Isle only to find out they now have to download an app to pay to park or spend time driving around looking for a place to park for free.

But Capt. Garreffi assures beachgoers they won't be left hanging if there's a problem, saying, “Most people nowadays have smartphones, but if they don’t, they can call and talk to an operator."

Google Maps; TSM Lansing Google Maps; TSM Lansing loading...

Our suggestion? Download the app to your phone BEFORE your visit to Sea Isle and play around with it so you don't spend minutes standing in the sun hoping you have enough room on your device or sufficient Wi-Fi to get the app.

Jersey Shore Beach Tags Guide for Summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

The Best First Date Spots in South Jersey Looking to find a great spot to go on a date in South Jersey? We have a list of the best first date spots in the area.