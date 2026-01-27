To the outsider, New Jersey might now sound like a beach state.

Heck, to many New Jersey can't possible be, "The Garden State."

We checked, though, and New Jersey has about 140 miles of beaches.

There's nothing like summer at the New Jersey Shore!

New Jersey Has a Lot of Sandy Beaches

This list is a breakdown of the 10 longest beaches in the state. Some are one town, others are multi-town.

1. Long Beach Island. Length: 18 miles.

LBI is the longest stretch of beach in the state. Several municipalities make up the island.

2. Ocean City: 8 miles.

Like Long Beach Island, Ocean City is a true island, accessible by bridges from the mainland.

3. Seven Mile Island. Length: 7 miles.

Avalon and Stone Harbor make up the island, and all that Atlantic Ocean beachfront!

4. Brigantine. Length: 7,27 miles.

Located just north of Atlantic City, there's only one bridge connecting it to Atlantic City.

5. Atlantic City. Length: 5 miles.

Perhaps the most underrated beaches in New Jersey are found in Atlantic City.

6. The Wildwoods. Length: 5 miles.

Several communities make up the Wildwoods. While the beach is 5 miles long, in many areas it's as much as 5 miles wide.

7. Sea Isle City. Length: 5 miles.

Perhaps the least busy of all the beaches on this list.

8. Cape May. Length 4+ miles.

Hello, Southern tip of New Jersey!

9. Long Branch. Length 3+ miles.

Lots of individual beaches and parks contribute to Long Branch.

10. Sandy Hook*. Length 6 miles.

Technically not a municipality, but a part of Gateway National Recreation Area. We're going to add it here.

What's your favorite New Jersey Beach? Let us know in the comments.

