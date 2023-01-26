Authorities in Atlantic City say two children were seriously injured when they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The Atlantic City Police Department says at about 8:15, officers were called to Maryland and Magellan Avenues for a report of a motor vehicle striking two juvenile pedestrians.

The children, ages 10 and 14, were struck as they entered the roadway to cross Maryland Avenue by a vehicle travelling south on Maryland Avenue.

The children were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division with serious injuries.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Pleasantville, NJ, immediately stopped his vehicle and remained at the scene.

The Atlantic City Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Ofc. Eric Wessler at (609) 347-5744.

