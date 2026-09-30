Atlantic City Recognized For Having a Great Quality of Life
I've always said that Atlantic City was a great place to live. Of live near.
There are a ton of things to do, see, and experience.
It really does go beyond gambling, too.
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Survey Says Atlantic City is a Small City With a Great Quality of Life
Personal Finance Company WalletHub released it's report on the Best Small Cities in America, and Atlantic City scored very well in the area of Quality of Life.
Out of over 1,300 small cities in America, Atlantic City ranked #56 in terms of Quality of Life.
Quality of Life can mean a lot of different things, but Atlantic City has some definite great qualities life a wonderful beach and ocean, not to mention a fantastic boardwalk.
There aren't many small cities that offer so many restaurants, shows, and thongs to do.
Atlantic City also offers a relatively nice climate, good healthcare, and a diversity of culture.
And, Yes, There Are Negatives
While the Quality of Life tops the charts, Atlantic City does fall short in some areas in the survey.
The city didn't fair well in the areas of economic health, and safety. It also didn't do well in terms of affordable living, which is a surprise because other recent surveys have identified Atlantic City as being a very affordable place to live.
At the end of the day, Atlantic City is a great place to live - and, hopefully, things will continue to look up.
SOURCE: WalletHub
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