Top 40 Best Dishes at South Jersey Restaurants

Top 40 Best Dishes at South Jersey Restaurants

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

If you ever go out to eat, you have to have some favorite places and favorite meals.

Here in South Jersey, what are your must-have dishes at your go-to spots?

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Photo by Olayinka Babalola on Unsplash
Photo by Olayinka Babalola on Unsplash

Locals Name Their Best Food Items at South Jersey Restaurants

We asked local residents of the Atlantic City-Cape May-Vineland area for their favorite dishes at local restaurants. We got back some great answers!

Here's what was mentioned:

  • Stuffed Flounder at The Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing
  • Stuffed Salmon at The Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing
  • Crispy Griddled Crab Cakes at the Crap Trap in Somers Point
  • Chicken Parm from Dionysus in Woodbine
  • Crab Bisque at The Franklinville Inn
  • Prime Rib at The Franklinville Inn
  • Slow Braised Short Rib w/Risotto Milanese at Linguini by the Sea at Ocean Casino
  • Veal Parm at Chef Vola’s in Atlantic City
  • Chicken Penna a la Vodka from Riccas in Hammonton
  • Chilean Sea Bass Jackie Style from Alfies in Wildwood
  • Broiled Seafood Combination at Larry's II on North Main Road in Vineland
  • Lobster Thermidor from Knife and Fork in Atlantic City
  • Knotty Caesar Pizza from All About the Crust in Woodbury
  • White Spaghetti and Clams at Maplewood In Hammonton
  • Turkey Tuesday at the Ye Olde Mill Street Pub in Mays Landing
  • Wings at Charlie’s in Somers Point
  • Butter Chicken with some Naan at Nizam's in Egg Harbor Township
  • Asparagus Soup at Menz Restaurant & Bar in Rio Grande
  • #24 with blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs & crisp bacon at Bill's Pancake House in Ocean City
  • Admiral's Saute at the Crab Trap in Somers Point
  • Robin's Chicken at The Maplewood
  • Stuffed Shrimp at The Maplewood in Hammonton
  • Eggplant Parm at Vita Bella in Ocean View
  • Grandma Sicilian Pizza from Carluccios in Northfield
  • Chicken Francaise from Boondocks Market and Grill in Sweetwater
  • Burrata Salad from DeAngelis Culinary in North Wildwood
  • Deviled Clams from Dino's Diner in Seaville
  • Chunky Monkey Pancakes from tjhe restaurant at the Naval Air Station Museum in Wildwood
  • Cheeseburger Sub from Pete's Sub in EHT
  • Bucket of Mild Tenders from Charlie's in Somers Point

 

Joe Kelly
Joe Kelly

Here's a few of my favorites:

  • Bruschetta from Lamberti's in Margate
  • Lobster Roll at Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille in Cape May
  • Ricotta Board from LasScala's in Mays Landing
  • Crab Bisque at the Anchorage in Somers Point
  • French Onion Soup at Ventura's Offshore Cafe in Northfield
  • Mexican Street Corn from Pablo's in Somers Point
  • Smashburger from Dooney's Pub in EHT
  • Chicken Salad Sub from Jersey Mike's
  • Vanilla Shake from Jersey Cow
  • Pepperoni Pizza from Squares & Fare in Somers Point

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