If you ever go out to eat, you have to have some favorite places and favorite meals.

Here in South Jersey, what are your must-have dishes at your go-to spots?

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Photo by Olayinka Babalola on Unsplash Photo by Olayinka Babalola on Unsplash

Locals Name Their Best Food Items at South Jersey Restaurants

We asked local residents of the Atlantic City-Cape May-Vineland area for their favorite dishes at local restaurants. We got back some great answers!

Here's what was mentioned:

Stuffed Flounder at The Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing

Stuffed Salmon at The Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing

Crispy Griddled Crab Cakes at the Crap Trap in Somers Point

Chicken Parm from Dionysus in Woodbine

Crab Bisque at The Franklinville Inn

Prime Rib at The Franklinville Inn

Slow Braised Short Rib w/Risotto Milanese at Linguini by the Sea at Ocean Casino

Veal Parm at Chef Vola’s in Atlantic City

Chicken Penna a la Vodka from Riccas in Hammonton

Chilean Sea Bass Jackie Style from Alfies in Wildwood

Broiled Seafood Combination at Larry's II on North Main Road in Vineland

Lobster Thermidor from Knife and Fork in Atlantic City

Knotty Caesar Pizza from All About the Crust in Woodbury

White Spaghetti and Clams at Maplewood In Hammonton

Turkey Tuesday at the Ye Olde Mill Street Pub in Mays Landing

Wings at Charlie’s in Somers Point

Butter Chicken with some Naan at Nizam's in Egg Harbor Township

Asparagus Soup at Menz Restaurant & Bar in Rio Grande

#24 with blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs & crisp bacon at Bill's Pancake House in Ocean City

Admiral's Saute at the Crab Trap in Somers Point

Robin's Chicken at The Maplewood

Stuffed Shrimp at The Maplewood in Hammonton

Eggplant Parm at Vita Bella in Ocean View

Grandma Sicilian Pizza from Carluccios in Northfield

Chicken Francaise from Boondocks Market and Grill in Sweetwater

Burrata Salad from DeAngelis Culinary in North Wildwood

Deviled Clams from Dino's Diner in Seaville

Chunky Monkey Pancakes from tjhe restaurant at the Naval Air Station Museum in Wildwood

Cheeseburger Sub from Pete's Sub in EHT

Bucket of Mild Tenders from Charlie's in Somers Point

Joe Kelly Joe Kelly

Here's a few of my favorites:

Bruschetta from Lamberti's in Margate

Lobster Roll at Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille in Cape May

Ricotta Board from LasScala's in Mays Landing

Crab Bisque at the Anchorage in Somers Point

French Onion Soup at Ventura's Offshore Cafe in Northfield

Mexican Street Corn from Pablo's in Somers Point

Smashburger from Dooney's Pub in EHT

Chicken Salad Sub from Jersey Mike's

Vanilla Shake from Jersey Cow

Pepperoni Pizza from Squares & Fare in Somers Point

What did we miss?

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly