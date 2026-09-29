If you ever go out to eat, you have to have some favorite places and favorite meals.
Here in South Jersey, what are your must-have dishes at your go-to spots?
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Locals Name Their Best Food Items at South Jersey Restaurants
We asked local residents of the Atlantic City-Cape May-Vineland area for their favorite dishes at local restaurants. We got back some great answers!
Here's what was mentioned:
- Stuffed Flounder at The Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing
- Stuffed Salmon at The Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing
- Crispy Griddled Crab Cakes at the Crap Trap in Somers Point
- Chicken Parm from Dionysus in Woodbine
- Crab Bisque at The Franklinville Inn
- Prime Rib at The Franklinville Inn
- Slow Braised Short Rib w/Risotto Milanese at Linguini by the Sea at Ocean Casino
- Veal Parm at Chef Vola’s in Atlantic City
- Chicken Penna a la Vodka from Riccas in Hammonton
- Chilean Sea Bass Jackie Style from Alfies in Wildwood
- Broiled Seafood Combination at Larry's II on North Main Road in Vineland
- Lobster Thermidor from Knife and Fork in Atlantic City
- Knotty Caesar Pizza from All About the Crust in Woodbury
- White Spaghetti and Clams at Maplewood In Hammonton
- Turkey Tuesday at the Ye Olde Mill Street Pub in Mays Landing
- Wings at Charlie’s in Somers Point
- Butter Chicken with some Naan at Nizam's in Egg Harbor Township
- Asparagus Soup at Menz Restaurant & Bar in Rio Grande
- #24 with blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs & crisp bacon at Bill's Pancake House in Ocean City
- Admiral's Saute at the Crab Trap in Somers Point
- Robin's Chicken at The Maplewood
- Stuffed Shrimp at The Maplewood in Hammonton
- Eggplant Parm at Vita Bella in Ocean View
- Grandma Sicilian Pizza from Carluccios in Northfield
- Chicken Francaise from Boondocks Market and Grill in Sweetwater
- Burrata Salad from DeAngelis Culinary in North Wildwood
- Deviled Clams from Dino's Diner in Seaville
- Chunky Monkey Pancakes from tjhe restaurant at the Naval Air Station Museum in Wildwood
- Cheeseburger Sub from Pete's Sub in EHT
- Bucket of Mild Tenders from Charlie's in Somers Point
Here's a few of my favorites:
- Bruschetta from Lamberti's in Margate
- Lobster Roll at Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille in Cape May
- Ricotta Board from LasScala's in Mays Landing
- Crab Bisque at the Anchorage in Somers Point
- French Onion Soup at Ventura's Offshore Cafe in Northfield
- Mexican Street Corn from Pablo's in Somers Point
- Smashburger from Dooney's Pub in EHT
- Chicken Salad Sub from Jersey Mike's
- Vanilla Shake from Jersey Cow
- Pepperoni Pizza from Squares & Fare in Somers Point
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