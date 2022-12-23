There is no doubt that New Jersey has some unusual places. But you don't often hear the word quirky being associated with New Jersey. Having said that, we apparently do have a town that is considered the quirkiest in the state.

The people who have crowned this town the quirkiest in the state are the well-respected people at Reader's Digest, so we definitely want to hear more.

We start with the definition of quirky, which in itself is a little, wee, quirky. Even Reader's Digest admits that quirky is in the eye of the beholder.

We're going to settle on the fact that, generally speaking, quirky means a little weird or unusual, but again, that all depends on what you think weird or unusual means.

My first thought about the quirkiest town in New Jersey would be Cape May. After all, ghosts and spirits would have to fall under the category of "quirky". But Cape May was not the website's choice.

In a way, you could consider Asbury Park a little quirky. It's a great place where the past with all the great old buildings) seems to collide with the present (the nightlife and music scene), but Asbury Park is not the choice either.

So, which town gets the nod as the quirkiest in the state? The article says that honor belongs to Camden, citing Walt Whitman's home and tomb and the presence of the Soup Tureen Museum.

We think Camden is a great town, with an awesome aquarium and we love it, even if it is a little quirky.

Make sure you visit Camden and support all the great local businesses while you're there.

