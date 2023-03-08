New Jersey’s Best Signature Food And The Place You Should Get It

It's hard to simply say that New Jersey has one signature dish. In my opinion, the Garden State is the food capital of the country and we have so many great dishes that could be considered our signature dish.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash loading...

I'm not sure you can call pizza a dish, but if there's any place in this great nation where it could be called one, it would be right here in the Garden State. Our pizza is among the country's best.

The foodie experts at Lovefood had something different in mind when they named their choice for New Jersey's signature dish in an article that did the same for every state in the nation.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash loading...

I'm pretty sure there are a lot of Italian food lovers that would like to throw New Jersey meatballs or Garden State chicken parmigiana into the discussion for our signature dish, but neither of those got the nod in this particular article.

I think we all know where this is going. The choice for our signature dish is pork roll. We do have a love affair with it, and there is nothing more "New Jersey", so it's really hard to argue with this selection, although I'd personally take a meatball before a slice of pork roll every single time.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash loading...

We are pointed to one particular place in the Garden State to get our pork roll, and the foodie experts say that is The Committed Pig in Morristown, Summit, and a new location coming to Manasquan.

You will never hear someone from New Jersey argue pork roll being honored, so we won't do it here, either. It's just another celebration of great New Jersey food, and we always love that.

Speaking Of Pizza, What Do You Think Of These Toppings? We've seen pineapple, now pickles....what else could go wrong? Let's avoid it before it happens.

10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try