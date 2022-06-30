We are so close to the 4th of July holiday weekend, I can taste it.

One of the biggest staples of the red, white & blue filled weekend at the Jersey Shore are those fireworks...especially when they are on the beach!

A lot of major shore towns take part including Long Branch, Seaside Heights and Point Pleasant.

But....this topic also brings up another common debate that is discussed around this time every year.

Do we really need the sound for us to enjoy watching fireworks?

During the 4th of July season, I hear the loud firework booms from miles away, multiple times per week. For some, this means that this time of year can be anxiety filled and miserable.

I found two alternatives.

I came across an article that discussed "sound reduced" and "silent" fireworks as an alternative. The public can still enjoy the beautiful lights in the sky while others are a bit calmer from the peace and quiet.

And these silent fireworks are not as uncommon as you would think. They are used in conjunction with those loud fireworks for a lot of displays for an added visual component.

Here is why I think we need to bring these silent fireworks to the Jersey Shore.

We have veterans who suffer from PTSD, animals who are known to flee from the sounds and other people with low tolerances for loud noises in general.

For example, one of our dogs named Atticus has anxiety attacks, shakes incessantly and can't really move when fireworks are going off. It is tough to watch so it is a tough season in our household.

On Fourth of July....forget about it. He is miserable and usually doesn't eat all day long. It's so sad.

Keep in mind that a dog's hearing is 4 times stronger than a person who has regular hearing capabilities. It has been theorized that dogs get so scared because their heightened sense of hearing makes the fireworks sound like bombs or explosives -- aka the end of the world.

As far as our veterans, these are the people who put themselves in harms way to keep us safe. I think the least we can do is use firework alternatives so we don't unnecessarily trigger their horrific memories.

I will never know or understand what our veterans experienced but I have seen a veteran react to fireworks first hand.

He jumped under a nearby table, his hands covered his head and face and then once he realized that the sound was only fireworks, he was able to slowly come out of his panic attack.

Some people will say: "Oh, it's not the same!!"

Okay...maybe it won't be EXACTLY the same but the big thing needed in a situation like this is empathy.

Sometimes it is not about putting your wants before other people's struggles and feelings.

If silent fireworks aren't your thing, Robert J. Novins Planetarium at the Ocean County College hosts a 4th of July Laser Independence Day Show!

It is an indoor experience involving lasers and indoor fireworks for a quieter, less intense experience.

For more information on this, CLICK HERE . Get your tickets because shows are happening THIS WEEKEND!

Whether it is indoor set ups or silent fireworks, I feel like we need to do SOMETHING!

Do you agree?

For information regarding this article, click HERE and HERE

