Sister of Injured Bike Path Cyclist Gives Update on Brother

The sister of the 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured Saturday when his bike collided with a car on the bike path in Somers Point has given an update on the teen's condition and made a plea for better lighting on the bike path.

Posting as Ayo Modelchiq on Facebook's Somers Point page, the boy's sister says he is now able to open his eyes and communicate but has no recollection of what happened on Saturday.

The teen was injured in a crash with a vehicle on the bike path at Ocean Heights Avenue at 5:57 pm Saturday evening.

He was taken to the AtlantiCare Trauma unit in Atlantic City and then airlifted to Cooper University Hospital Trauma Center in Camden. On Monday, his condition was updated to stable.

Somers Point Police said the biker collided with a vehicle driven by Tia Coppin, 25, of Atlantic City. Coppin was not injured. Police said the speed of the vehicle was not a factor.

It sounds like the boy is really banged up.

His sister says he suffered multiple injuries, including two broken legs and a broken nose, and is badly bruised. He was kept on a breathing tube for his first two days in the hospital.

After thanking readers of the Somers Point Facebook page for their prayers for her brother, the sister echoed the view of many who have commented on this crash, saying that the bike path, especially at the Ocean Heights Avenue intersection, is very dark and needs better lighting.

She also encourages parents to make their children aware of the importance of riding safely and looking before crossing an intersection.

