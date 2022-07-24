A Somers Point man died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle while walking across Rt. 52 in Somers Point.

Somers Point Police say the 54-year-old unidentified man was struck at 9:38 pm Saturday as he walked across the westbound lanes of Rt. 52, in front of the Economy Motel in Somers Point.

The man was rushed to AtlanticCare Regional Medical Trauma Center in Atlantic City where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle that hit the man was driven by a 59-year-old woman from Mt. Laurel., according to police.

The driver remained on the scene and police say they don't believe she was speeding or under the influence at the time.

The driver and her 85-year-old passenger were sent to Shore Medical Center with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

