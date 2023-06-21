Slack Tide Brewing Company Set for Grand Opening of New Building

Slack Tide Brewing Company is ready to move into its new building on Route Nine.

The grand opening of the new brewery is on Friday, June 30th, with more details to follow.

Slack Tide was established by two Cape May county natives, brothers Jason and Tadhg Campbell, back in 2015 with the hope of creating a diverse, high-quality line of beers made with all-natural ingredients sourced locally whenever possible.

Well, they have created all that and then some, so much so that they are moving into a brand new building, replacing their former location on Route 83 in Clermont.

Here is a list of the beers that Slack Tide has to offer, with my personal favorite being the Tipsy Dipsy, which is the flagship double IPA with Citra hops.

We hosted one of our Eagles Draft Parties at their old location and had a huge crowd on hand to see and sample all the great beers that Slack Tide has to offer. We are very excited to see the new building and to continue to watch this awesome locally-owned brewery grow.

Learn about Cape May County's Breweries (Alphabetical Order)