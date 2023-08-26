For a state that is known for the vast amount of people living in such a small area, it is kind of shocking to find out that there really is a town in the Garden State with a population of 7.

How is this possible? Let's do some digging.

When I first read about this, I thought that this town must be one of those "areas" within a town.

For example, in Toms River you have Silverton, and in Brick there's Herbertsville.

Nope. This town officially has a population of 7.

Before the 2020 census, Tavistock, New Jersey had the honor of being the smallest town in Jersey with a lonely 5.

Tavistock has just 0.17 miles of road that travels through it. Crazy, right?

When the latest census was released, several more people decided to call the town home thus bumping it down a notch.

That made a tiny Sussex County spot on the map the current-day smallest town in New Jersey.

Welcome to Walpack Township.

According to The United States Census Bureau, Walpack Township takes up 24.88 square miles of land.

So, there's a decent amount of space, just not a lot of people live on it.

However, a lot of folks visit if you do a quick search on Instagram, and for good reason.

Nature lovers are very much aware of Walpack Township. From having fun in the Delaware River to hiking and checking out the amazing streams and waterfalls.

That is the amazing Buttermilk Falls.