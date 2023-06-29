I asked the question on our 94.3 The Point Facebook, App Chats and on air...

"What is the snobbiest town in New Jersey?" Oh man did you have strong opinions! Do you agree with these picks?

Let's break down what we mean by snobby...money is only a part of it. A true snob is someone who engages in the act of snubbing as well. So to be clear, I'm looking for snob towns that snub.

According to dictionary.com:

SNOB: noun a person who imitates, cultivates, or slavishly admires social superiors and is condescending or overbearing to others.

SNUB: verb (used with object), snubbed, snub·bing.

to treat with disdain or contempt, especially by ignoring. to check or reject with a sharp rebuke or remark. * Or a person who believes himself or herself an expert or connoisseur in a given field and is condescending toward or disdainful of those who hold other opinions or have different tastes regarding this field. A snub-snob is a hefty combo of the two...you're first made to feel small, then unworthy of belonging in that group location/atmosphere. OK, now that we got that out of the way, here is some of what you guys shared on Facebook...(keep scrolling to see the final results of the top 5 snobbiest towns in New Jersey according to you!)

Thank you for your Facebook comments, App Chat messages, and phone calls...we have officially narrowed down your input from all of those sources to give you the:

TOP 5 SNOBBIEST TOWNS IN NEW JERSEY (ACCORDING TO YOU)

5. Colts Neck

credit: Ana Chris Katz Re/MaxSynergy Credit: Ana Chris Katz Re/MaxSynergy loading...

4. Rumson

Credit: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors Credit: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors loading...

3. Deal

Credit: Monmouth Ocean Regional realtors Credit: Monmouth Ocean Regional realtors loading...

2. Marlboro

Credit: Monmouth Ocean Regional realtors Credit: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors loading...

1. Manalapan

Credit: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors Credit: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors loading...

