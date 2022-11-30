Some kids, little and big, hope Santa Claus will deliver snow on December 25th and give us a White Christmas. Others wish for anything BUT. So, will it snow on Christmas in South Jersey? Here's what the experts are predicting.

Who better to consult than The Old Farmer's Almanac?

According to almanac.com, 'periods of snow showers or flurries are expected to occur in the days leading up to Christmas' in most of the United States, which means that many Americans WILL in fact enjoy a White Christmas!

As for New Jersey, temperatures are reportedly trending colder in the days just before December 25th, and snow showers are predicted to fall.

Check out The Old Farmer's Almanac Christmas Day outlook below:

The 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac via Almanac.com/Media

Of course, these predictions could change (for the worse or better) over the next month, but for now, it's looking like 2022 might indeed be a White Christmas for South Jersey.

Are you hoping for snow on Christmas? Let us know in the comments.

