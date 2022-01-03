Sorry, parents! We know that an extra day of winter break isn't exactly what you asked Santa for this past holiday, yet here we are. It's snowing in South Jersey!

Snow is always exciting in the southern most parts of New Jersey since it seldom sticks to the ground for too long. When it's predicted to hit this region of the state the hardest, it's time to start dreaming about snow angels, snowmen, and sledding! Hopefully, you stocked up on everything you'll need to make French Toast.

Get our free mobile app

South Jersey's expected to see accumulations of six to twelve inches of snow by the evening hours. If it really does get wild like that, who knows if the kids will even be back to school this week. No doubt, they're praying for an extra week of winter break.

Instead of worrying about this week's schedule that may or may not come to fruition, wouldn't it be better to just make a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and just enjoy the snowfall? If you're bored of the weather at your own house, why don't you take in the sight of snow on the Atlantic City boardwalk??

Watch the snow fall from the sky with the waves crashing against the shore via Resort's LIVE boardwalk cam! Check that out below:

You know what they say, you can't control the weather. So, instead of trying to beat it, enjoy it! Happy Snow Day, South Jersey! It's supposed to be a doozy!

Listen to Joe and Jahna every weekday from 5:30a-10a!

Source: Youtube

The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county The Blizzard of '96 shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers. Anyone in the Northeast who lived through it will never forget it.

