New Jersey’s Asking Google How To Do WHAT?

Honest question: what did people do before Google?

If you didn't know how to to do something, how would you figure it out? I guess that's what the boomers mean when they say "nobody talks to each other anymore." It's true. We just ask Google!

This might not be something to admit, but I basically learned how to adult thanks to Google and Youtube. For me, technology has been the best resource to have when learning how to live life independently. I know most people in my generation would agree with me. For one, it saves time not having to go through the process of trial and error. Also, it saves us money because we don't have to fix the mistakes we would have made if we had to go through that process.

With that being said, that got me thinking. What exactly are people asking Google how to do? Everybody's different, right? We all have different experiences. They can't be googling the same exact questions as me. After checking to see what everybody's curious about, I can confirm they in fact are NOT asking Google what I am.

Believe it or not, the number one "how to" search query has been "how to tie a tie" for quite a few years now. That still holds true today according to multiple sources. That's not super weird, though. What is, however, is all the questions about certain ✨ physical ✨ activities.

Some of the most common "how to" questions people ask Google are:

1.) How to have sex

Bedroom that's completely dark except for a dim light that highlights the left side of the bed. Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash loading...

2.) How to kiss

Silhouette of straight cis couple kissing Photo by Loc Dang on Unsplash loading...

3.) How to get pregnant

Pregnant woman in orange shirt makes heart with her hands on her stomach Photo by Alicia Petresc on Unsplash loading...

4.) How to make out

Guy cups woman's chin for a kiss Photo by Hendo Wang on Unsplash loading...

5.) How to make a video

Phone recording skyline at sunset Photo by Taan Huyn on Unsplash loading...

My gut tells me there's some subtext to that last one. By video, I'm thinking of one not so innocent in nature. Maybe that's just my dirty mind. Still...

Let us know what you've asked Google how to do on our app!

Figured this would be worth mentioning, too:

