So Rare! 5 Planets are Aligning in the Skies Over New Jersey This Month
In a rare occurrence, five of our solar system's planets will align in the sky this month for the first time in 18 years.
An event of this kind hasn't happened since 2004, and will reportedly not happen again until 2040!
Starting this Friday, June 10th, lift your head to the southeast sky about half an hour to 45 minutes before sunrise to witness Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned in planetary order, according to 6abc.com, and of course US on EARTH right in the middle!
Experts at Sky & Telescope recommend having binoculars or a telescope handy if you're interested in catching a glimpse of Mercury in early June. As we get further into the month, Mercury gets brighter and easier to view, with Venus Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn visible to the naked eye.