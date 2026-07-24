Beauty, they say, is in the eye of the beholder.

I think we can all agree on this one, though.

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Cape May Named Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey

In a listing of the most beautiful places in America, Cape May is recognized!

Travel and Leisure is out with a list of The Most Beautiful Places in each state, and Cape May is tops in New Jersey.

(No surprise there, right?)

Their quote about Cape May is actually a great advertisement for the city:

"Cape May‘s main claim to fame may be its late-Victorian-era houses and hotels—some 600 structures in all—but this New Jersey beach town has non-architectural virtues as well. There are wineries, gardens, bio diverse wetlands, and, of course, end-of-peninsula beaches. Head to west-facing Sunset Beach at twilight for an amazing natural show over Delaware Bay."

Congratulations to Cape May for yet another accolade!

(More and more people are finding out about our South Jersey secret, so it should be even more crowded!)

jim Schlett jim Schlett

Other Beautiful Places in the USA

Along with Cape May, here some of the other beautiful places named by Travel and Leisure:

Arizona: The Grand Canyon

California: Yosemite National Park

Florida: Everglades National Park

Hawaii: Napali Coast

Maine: Acadia National Park

New York: Finger Lakes

North Carolina: Outer Banks

Pennsylvania: Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area (It's also in New Jersey)

Utah: Arches National Park

Virginia: Blue Ridge Parkway

Cape May is certainly in some great company!

SOURCE: Travel and Leisure

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly