Some Ready-to-eat Beef, Poultry Products Sold in NJ, PA, NY Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

A New York-based company is recalling several hundred pounds of ready-to-eat beef and poultry products that were sold in that state, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania due to possible listeria contamination.

Pelleh Poultry Corp. says various products that are of concern were packaged on dates ranging from October 25th through November 20th of this year and bear establishment number “EST. P44121” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The company says they discovered the problem when laboratory testing indicated some products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products.

Impacted products

A lengthy list of products can be found on the USDA website

Pictures of the labels of those products are also online

What is Listeria?

According to the USDA, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

How is it treated?

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

What to do

Federal officials are concerned that some products may be in consumer or institutional refrigerators or freezers.

Consumers are urged not to eat these products; institutions are urged not to serve these products. Instead, throw them away or return them for a refund.

More information

If you have questions regarding the recall, contact Pelleh Poultry Corp. at (845) 425-4559.