The Hip New Vacation Idea for Jersey: Factory Tours

Well, this is different.

Are you tired of lying by the beach and being attacked by seagulls and bothered by impolite people with loud obnoxious voices?

Maybe you need to head inside and relish in the operation of a big factory!

New Jersey offers factory tours

Factory tours are becoming more and more popular throughout the country.

People are becoming hungry to find out how things work.

One big tour idea is an Amazon Fulfillment Center. Do you ever wonder what happens once your Amazon order is placed? Find out by touring one of Amazon's mega-size buildings.

According to FunFactoryTours.com, you can take one-hour tours of Amazon locations in Edison and Robbinsville, New Jersey. The tour is free and you'll see the inner workings of the great shopping giant that is Amazon.

Even non-factory tours can be fun

The website FactoryToursUSA.com lists these 5 places that are open for tours:

Flying Fish Brewing Company in Cherry Hill Relly's Candy in Medford Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City Sterling Hill Mine Tour and Museum in Ogdensburg Wheaton Arts in Millville

The tours can be arranged online, and are usually stress-free. They offer insights into how each business operates.

So, are you ready to dump the beach or amusement park for the factory this summer?

