Someone in Philadelphia Just Won $3 Million Playing the PA Lottery
Imagine turning $30 into $3 million instantly.
If our math is correct, that is a 9,999,900% return on investment.
Math or not, that is exactly what happened to someone who just bought a scratch-off lottery ticket in Philadelphia.
According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, one lucky person bought a $30 Snow Bank scratch-off at Sunny Cigarette at 6447 Sackett St. and it hit for $3 million, that game's top prize.
For its efforts, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling that ticket.
Tips if you win
In PA, scratch-off lottery prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date, which is posted at palottery.com.
If you win, you should immediately sign the back of your ticket and call the lottery at (800) 692-7481.
