Somers Point Man Stabbed in Galloway, Cops Arrest Suspect in Hammonton

A stabbing, a car crash, and an arrest all kept local police busy Tuesday night.

Galloway Township Police say they were first called out to Federal Court for the report of a fight involving two men. When police arrived on the scene, shortly before 9pm, they found a victim with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Police say Hisham Sarhan, 23, of Somers Point had non-fatal injuries and was eventually taken to Atlantic City Medical Center in Atlantic City for treatment.

Meanwhile, Galloway Police received a call from Mullica Township Police that they had located the suspect's call in Mullica Township - crashed and abandoned.

Police then launched a search of the area, which included a New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit and police from Galloway, Mullica, and Hamilton Township - including a Hamilton Township K-9 unit.

Police eventually located the suspect in the Hammonton area. Raul Virella Jr., 29, of Bordentown was taken into custody without incident.

Galloway Township Police say Virella Jr. has been arrested and lodged in the Atlantic County Jail. He faces charges, including: "Aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose."

The incident remains under investigation.

