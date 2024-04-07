Hammonton Police Say 12-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Thursday

Police in Hammonton are searching for a 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

Aasyiah Dabney is missing

Hammonton Police say Aasyiah Dabney in the Applefield Loop Area on Thursday.

Aasyiah is described as five foot tall with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue shirt.

No other information has been released in the case.

Hammonton Police looking for information

If you have any information about Aasyiah's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Hammonton Police at 609-561-4000 extension 1.

SOURCE: Hammonton Police Department

