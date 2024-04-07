Hammonton Police Say 12-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Thursday
Police in Hammonton are searching for a 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Thursday.
Aasyiah Dabney is missing
Hammonton Police say Aasyiah Dabney in the Applefield Loop Area on Thursday.
Aasyiah is described as five foot tall with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue shirt.
No other information has been released in the case.
Get our free mobile app
Hammonton Police looking for information
If you have any information about Aasyiah's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Hammonton Police at 609-561-4000 extension 1.
SOURCE: Hammonton Police Department
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World
Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth's rankings by current net worth.
Gallery Credit: Stacker