Sorry, Bruce, You’re No Longer The #1 Music Artist in New Jersey
For years and years and years, Bruce Springsteen has been New Jersey's #1 most loved singer or band.
Talk about Jersey's favorite son!
But, alas, things change.
Bruce is being replaced on the Mount Rushmore of music artists by someone who only lived here a few months during the summer.
Yes, friends, Bruce is being replaced by a Shoobie!
Taylor Swift is now New Jersey's favorite music act
In a new study by casinos.com, Taylor Swift was named the most popular music artist, not only in New Jersey but nationwide as well.
This should come as a surprise to no one, as Swift is the most talked-about celebrity on the planet right now. Her tours and movie sold out - and, oh, by the way, her concert movie will soon be available on demand.
Taylor Swift is #1 nationwide
Taylor Swift finished as the most popular music artist in 16 states.
Number two nationwide was country star Luke Combs, who finished first in 10 states.
Morgan Wallen was named the most popular in seven states. Drake and Beyonce followed in 4th and 5th place nationwide.
Bruce Springsteen is still popular in New Jersey
Statewide, Bruce Springsteen followed Taylor Swift in New Jersey.
They were followed by Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and Beyonce.
Rounding out the top 10 most popular musical artists in New Jersey are Drake, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, and Luke Combs.
SOURCE: Casinos.com
