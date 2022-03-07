I love waking up and going out to get a cup of coffee and a great breakfast in the morning!

Luckily, no matter where you are in South Jersey, specifically in Atlantic County, you can find a great breakfast.

Now we have tons of great diners in the area, but I listed 30 places to go that aren't your traditional diners, to get a great breakfast.

If you're on Absecon Island in Margate, Ventnor, or Atlantic City - you have a ton of options.

Over on the Mainland, you have plenty of great places to check out in Northfield, Linwood, and Somers Point.

Egg Harbor Twp., Mays Landing, Egg Harbor City, Galloway, Smithville, Absecon, Hammonton all have plenty of great options to get a cup of Joe and a great breakfast to start your day.

So wake up early and check out one of these 30 spots in Atlantic County!