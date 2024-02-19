We're not necessarily proud of it, but chances are, we've all been pulled over for having a heavy foot on the gas here in the Garden State at one point or another. It happens. We're not perfect.

What can I say? Here in New Jersey, it's always go big or go home. Sometimes when we go big on the roadways, we go home with a fine we have to pay and points on our license.

I'm not innocent in that regard. I've definitely been caught doing 8-10 over before. I'll be honest, though, I don't usually even realize I'm doing it. Once I have my jams on in the car, I'm in my own little world.

You'll be snapped right back into reality once those points hit your license, though. Unfortunately, you could be waiting quite a long time for them to fall off of your record, too.

How long do points stay on your license in New Jersey?

You may or may not be aware that your violations will remain on your record in perpetuity here in the Garden State. The points on your license that you get after being pulled over for speeding do eventually fall off.

Multiple sources report that once reaching 12 points, that's when you're at risk of losing your license. Your fines don't usually get hefty until after 6 points. Still, who wants to reach that many? This isn't one of those situations in which the more points you acquire, the better. Quite the opposite.

If you do commit a violation that results in points on your drivers license, New Jersey will eliminate three per year for every 12 months of good driving. So, if you go a year without getting pulled over, three points would have likely come off your record.

Points only remain on your license for 5 years here in the Garden State. So, if you haven't been pulled over since 2019, then you're in the clear!

