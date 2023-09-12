Spirit Halloween is back! Here’s every NJ location for 2023

Are you ready to scare the pants off your friends and family? Before you know it, the big Halloween holiday will be here.

Halloween holds a special place in the hearts of New Jerseyans. Not only do we love the spooks and tricks of the holiday, we also get to celebrate the night before. That is if you consider the night before Halloween a holiday.

Mischief Night is one of those days that are unique to New Jersey. Just as the name suggests, it's the night you head on out and cause mischief all around the neighborhood. That, or have a pre-Halloween party.

It's all in good fun and it certainly adds to the Halloween spirit. And speaking of which, now is a great time to start getting ready for when the big day arrives (or days if you are one of those who heads out the night before).

Spirit Halloween, which pops up every year beginning as early as late July, is now in full force throughout the Garden State. By the time the calendar approaches October, all locations should be open for the season.

Here's a look at all the Spirit Halloween locations throughout the Garden State for the 2023 season. And just for fun, try to guess how many locations have popped up in New Jersey for 2023 while you look for the closest ones near you (it's quite a lot).

46 Locations throughout New Jersey for 2023

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.