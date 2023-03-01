State officials are investigating a shooting at the Clara Barton Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's office, a man was shot at around 1:45 "in the presence of law enforcement."

The incident involved members of the New Jersey State Police and the United States Marshals Service.

Clara Barton Service Area on the NJ Turnpike

The identity of the victim was not released nor was any information about his condition.

The investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

No further information had been released by midday Wednesday.

