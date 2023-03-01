State Investigating Police-involved Shooting at NJ Turnpike Service Plaza in Salem County
State officials are investigating a shooting at the Clara Barton Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County Tuesday afternoon.
Get our free mobile app
According to the New Jersey Attorney General's office, a man was shot at around 1:45 "in the presence of law enforcement."
The incident involved members of the New Jersey State Police and the United States Marshals Service.
The identity of the victim was not released nor was any information about his condition.
The investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.
No further information had been released by midday Wednesday.
10 Tell-Tale Signs that Someone Is Not from New Jersey
Real New Jerseyans know how to spot an out-of-stater.
The Absolute Best Diners in South Jersey
You'll want to check out these diners in South Jersey -- the best of the best.