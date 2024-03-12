EHT National Guard Recruiter Arrested for Sex Assault on 16-Year-Old Girl

A local armed forces recruiter, someone trusted with working with young people, has allegedly broken that trust in a terrible way.

An Egg Harbor Township man has been arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Arrest made by Hamilton Township Police

Hamilton Township Police say their investigation that began back in June of 2022 when police were called out to 4262 on the Black Horse Pike for the report of a female in distress. (The address is that of a convenience store.)

Police eventually determined that Shawn C. Nguyen,44, of Egg Harbor Township "utilized his official position as a recruiter with the New Jersey Army National Guard in order to carry out a sexual assault of a 16 year old female victim."

Nguyen was arrested by Hamilton Township Police this past Monday, and taken into custody.

He's been charged with "two counts of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and official misconduct."

Suspect is being held in jail

Police say Nguyen is currently being held in the Atlantic County Jail, pending a court appearance.

Police say they were assisted in the case by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police – Fugitive Unit.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

