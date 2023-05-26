State of New Jersey Screws Over Cape May County Again

Dear State of New Jersey: What the heck?

You've managed to leave Cape May May County alone on an island. It's like the movie "Cast Away", but it's not one person, it's a whole county being left behind.

What am I talking about here?

The only rest area in Cape May County, on the Garden State Parkway, at Ocean View.

I stopped there recently and I noticed something missing. (Yes, the women's restroom was "closed for cleaning", but that's not what I'm referring to.)

The Ocean View Rest Area is called, "The Ocean View Rest Area." It's the only Garden State Parkway rest area not renamed for a famous New Jersey person.

What the heck, New Jersey?

I did some digging and found that the rest area is scheduled to be renamed after famed author Toni Morrisson. That's fine, but Toni Morrisson is not mentioned in the rest area that I could find. (Granted, I did not go in the women's restroom. Not because it was closed, but for other reasons...")

What gives New Jersey, why the delay? Why Cape May County? Do they come last - very last?

Other Garden State rest areas have been renamed after Frank Sinatra, Jon Bon Jovi, Judy Blume, and more.

The Ocean View rest area stands alone.

So, what's up New Jersey? Why are you dragging your feet on this? Why is Cape May County the last?

If you're holding off on the rename because you need to name it after someone else, might I suggest country legend, Eddie Rabbitt? He grew up in East Orange, and frankly, the late Mr. Rabbitt needs to be remembered!

So, what's the deal New Jersey? Why are you doing Cape May County like that?

