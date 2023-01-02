Victim Identified as Police Seek Man in Fatal Upper Twp., NJ, Hit-and-run Crash
Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a hit-and-run accident last Thursday night in Cape May County.
According to NJ.com, 80-year-old Marjorie Straubmuller from Ocean View was fatally struck by a vehicle at Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane in Upper Township.
State troopers say the sketched man, shown below, may have been at the scene of the accident, which happened just before 6:30 PM.
According to police,
Based on the preliminary investigation, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Stagecoach Road when it struck a pedestrian. Witnesses observed an unidentified male and vehicle on scene that departed prior to the arrival of troopers.
The suspect has yet to be located.
Vehicle description
- Silver/gray SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee
- It had one or two "OC" bumper stickers
Driver description
- White male in his 50s
- Approximately 5' 10" to 6' 2" tall
- 220-250 pounds
- Short gray/brown balding hair
- Wearing glasses
Help police
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to or following the accident is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.