Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a hit-and-run accident last Thursday night in Cape May County.

According to NJ.com, 80-year-old Marjorie Straubmuller from Ocean View was fatally struck by a vehicle at Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane in Upper Township.

State troopers say the sketched man, shown below, may have been at the scene of the accident, which happened just before 6:30 PM.

Suspect wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Upper Township NJ - Photo: NJ State Police / TSM Illustration Suspect wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Upper Township NJ - Photo: NJ State Police / TSM Illustration loading...

According to police,

Based on the preliminary investigation, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Stagecoach Road when it struck a pedestrian. Witnesses observed an unidentified male and vehicle on scene that departed prior to the arrival of troopers.

The suspect has yet to be located.

Vehicle description

Silver/gray SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee

It had one or two "OC" bumper stickers

Driver description

White male in his 50s

Approximately 5' 10" to 6' 2" tall

220-250 pounds

Short gray/brown balding hair

Wearing glasses

Help police

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to or following the accident is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

