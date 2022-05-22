Two Dogs Died, Three Trailers Damaged in Dennis Twp., NJ, Campground Fire

Officials say two dogs died and three trailers were damaged in a fire Saturday night at a campground in Cape May County.

Authorities with the Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company say they were dispatched to the Seashore Lines Campground in Dennis Township just before 11 PM Saturday for the report of a structure fire.

At the scene, firefighters were met with two trailers on fire and off-gassing propane tanks, which hampered their efforts.

The fire was placed under control in about 30 minutes and was contained to the two trailers with minor damage to a third.

No injures were reported, however, two dogs died in the blaze.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office but does not appear to be suspicious.

