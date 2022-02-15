State troopers are asking for your help identifying eight people who are wanted for allegedly shoplifting $1,400 worth of food from two supermarkets in Cape May County earlier this month.
The first incident happened around 6:30 on the evening of Tuesday, February 1st, when four men and four women took over $1,000 in groceries from Acme on Route 9 in Seaville.
About 45 minutes later, police say the same group took $400 worth of merchandise from an Acme store in Ocean City. A press release did not indicate which Acme in Ocean City was targeted.
The suspects fled in a white Mazda 3 and a gold Saturn sedan with unknown license plates.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the NJSP Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.
