State Police: Eight Ocean City and Seaville, NJ, Acme Shoplifters Wanted

State Police: Eight Ocean City and Seaville, NJ, Acme Shoplifters Wanted

Alleged Acme shoplifting suspect wanted by NJ State Police - Photo: NJSP

State troopers are asking for your help identifying eight people who are wanted for allegedly shoplifting $1,400 worth of food from two supermarkets in Cape May County earlier this month.

Alleged Acme shoplifting suspect wanted by NJ State Police - Photo: NJSP
loading...

The first incident happened around 6:30 on the evening of Tuesday, February 1st, when four men and four women took over $1,000 in groceries from Acme on Route 9 in Seaville.

Alleged Acme shoplifting suspects wanted by NJ State Police - Photo: NJSP
loading...

About 45 minutes later, police say the same group took $400 worth of merchandise from an Acme store in Ocean City. A press release did not indicate which Acme in Ocean City was targeted.

Get our free mobile app
Alleged Acme shoplifting suspect wanted by NJ State Police - Photo: NJSP
loading...

The suspects fled in a white Mazda 3 and a gold Saturn sedan with unknown license plates.

Alleged Acme shoplifting suspect wanted by NJ State Police - Photo: NJSP
loading...

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the NJSP Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

These 20 Breathtaking Historic Buildings in South Jersey Must Never Be Demolished

This is us: from theaters to taverns, retreats to historical landmarks, these twenty buildings in South Jersey must be preserved for the rest of time.

12 Unique, Bizarre, and Strange Landmarks that Define South Jersey

We have some rather unique landmarks here in South Jersey. Chances are, you pass some of these so often that they no longer stand out as being a little bizarre. But for those not from the area, they might seem a little odd.
Filed Under: Cape May County, Ocean County, Seaville
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top