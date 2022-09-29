NJ State Police: “Salt life” Fan Stole Patio Furniture From Acme in Seaville

State troopers are asking for your help identifying at least one man wanted for allegedly stealing patio furniture from a supermarket in Cape May County earlier this summer.

The crime happened on Tuesday, July 26th, at Acme in Seaville, Upper Township.

Authorities say a suspect took the furniture and then left in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a large "Salt Life" decal across the windshield.

Surveillance images show a white male in the passenger seat wearing a black shirt and a black beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. William Scott of the NJSP Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

