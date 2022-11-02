Stockton Graduate & NJ Teacher is Also Phillies Ballgirl

Kelly Fleck is a busy lady these days. Kelly, who graduated from Stockton University in 2021, is in her second year as a teacher at Robbinsville High School, but her part-time job is keeping her up late this week.

Kelly is one of the 19 Philadelphia Phillies Ballgirls working at Citizens Bank Park during this week's World Series home games.

Phillies Ballgirls also serve as team ambassadors and attend home games when not assigned to the field. Kelly's second job has become a frequent topic at Robbinsville High School, where Fleck teaches. American history and world studies.

Kelly will be finishing her duties as a Ballgirl after this season - Ballgirls can only serve for two years. She's having an exciting end to her Ballgirl career experiencing the excitement of playoff baseball while on the field with the teams.

Fleck is a lifelong Phillies fan who played softball, volleyball, and basketball while attending Lacey Township High School.

Kelly told NJ.com that both of her older sisters were also Phillies Ballgirls.

Kelly lives in Ocean County, so she's making the long drive to the ballpark and back and then getting up and teaching school all day before doing it all again the next night.

That's dedication.

She's being rewarded with the best seat in the house for some very exciting World Series baseball this week. Have fun, Kelly, and thanks for representing Stockton U. so well!

