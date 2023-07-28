Stone Harbor, NJ Events for the remaining 2023 Summer Season

August is the final full month of the Summer Season and Stone Harbor has a full slate of family-friendly activities lined up for the remaining weeks before we transition to Football Season.

The month of August kicks off in Stone Harbor with National Night Out, a Police-Community Partnership event to strengthen support for local community anticrime prevention. 2023 marks the 40th year of National Night Out and Tuesday, August 1st you are invited out to Stone Harbor's Water Tower Lot located at 95th Street and Second Avenue. There will be Prize Giveaways and Games to play along with Food on site for this Freed Admission event.

The final two Thursdays for the Saint Mary's Episcopal Church Concert Series will be August 3rd and August 10th. Located on the corner of 95th Street and Third Avenue, the church has been hosting Thursdays on the Lawn Concerts where they invite people to bring their favorite lawn chairs or beach blankets to enjoy music starting at 730pm each week. The final upcoming performers on the concert schedule are C. Lynne Smith on August 3rd followed by Three And One on August 10th. If there is rain either night, concerts will be moved inside the Parish Hall.

The Stone Harbor Farmers Market will continue each Sunday for the month of August at the Water Tower Plaza from 8 am to 1230 pm each week. The Stone Harbor Famers Market features Local Food Trucks, Locally-grown Produce, Freshly Baked Goods, along with Specialty Drinks and Foods available for customers to purchase. Located at 95th Street and Second Avenue, the final Sunday for the Stone Harbor Farmers Market will be September 3rd.

The Tuesdays at the Tower Concert Series continue starting on August 8th through September 5th starting at 7 pm each week. Sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce, the Water Tower Lot Concerts are a Bring-Your-Own-Chair event with this upcoming schedule of performers for you to enjoy:

-August 8th: "Pure Jerry" performs music from The Grateful Dead

-August 15th: "Marnie's Musicians" presents Jersey-Cape All-Stars rocking the stage

-August 22nd: "Fat Mezz" is South Jersey's Hottest Rock-n-Roll Band

-August 29th: "The Seabillys" bring the party thanks to "The Island's favorite sons"

-September 5th: "NJ British Invasion" performs 60's, 70's, and 80's music from across the pond

The Stone Harbor Property Owners Association presents the Harbor Hustle 5K Race and 1 Mile Run/Walk on Sunday, August 20th. Proceeds from the race are going to the Stone Harbor Museum and prizes will be awarded to the top overall runners and prizes for age categories plus there will be a team competition. Registration is $35 for the 5K Run and $25 for the 1 Mile Race/Walk with the event starting at 730 am. For more information and to register, you can visit their event page here.