Halloween is for the adults this October with the return of Witch-Craft.

Get ready for "broos and spirits" October 14th and 15th at Paradise Lakes in Hammonton, New Jersey.

Witch-Craft has everything...

Craft beer

Local spirits (the drinking kind and maybe the ghost kind too)

Costume contest (with cash prizes given out to each category each night)

Pumpkin pie eating contest

Silent disco

Psychic mediums

Haunting programs

Bonfires

Where is Witch-Craft located?

Nothing screams scary quite like a dark forest...

This year's Witch-Craft festival is being held at Paradise Lakes Campground, Route 206 and West Mills Road in Hammonton.

Where can I buy tickets to Witch-Craft?

Tickets are available at WitchCraftNJ.com and can be purchased at the door. Single-day tickets, parking passes, campsites, group packages, and hotel packages are available.

Yes, you can camp right there at Witch-Craft!

You can also purchase your tarot reading in advance with Read by Christine.

What breweries and distilleries are at Witch-Craft?

Short answer...A LOT! Over 60 breweries/distilleries. We would list them all here, but it's probably best you just check out the full list here.

What other information should I know about Witch-Craft 2022?

Gates open at 7 pm and the event runs until 11 pm, on both days.

You must be 21+ to enter, with a valid ID.

Beer and spirits are included with your ticket.

Food will be available for purchase.

There will be great vendors there.

Bring cash, the service isn't great out there so credit card machines don't really work.

There is on-site parking and free parking with shuttles at Mt. Carmel that run from 6:30 pm - 12:30 am.

No re-entry.

Of course, you should dress up!

Get more information at WitchCraftNJ.com.

