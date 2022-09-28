Enjoy Broos and Spirits at Witch-Craft 2022 in Hammonton, NJ
Halloween is for the adults this October with the return of Witch-Craft.
Get ready for "broos and spirits" October 14th and 15th at Paradise Lakes in Hammonton, New Jersey.
Witch-Craft has everything...
- Craft beer
- Local spirits (the drinking kind and maybe the ghost kind too)
- Costume contest (with cash prizes given out to each category each night)
- Pumpkin pie eating contest
- Silent disco
- Psychic mediums
- Haunting programs
- Bonfires
Where is Witch-Craft located?
Nothing screams scary quite like a dark forest...
This year's Witch-Craft festival is being held at Paradise Lakes Campground, Route 206 and West Mills Road in Hammonton.
Where can I buy tickets to Witch-Craft?
Tickets are available at WitchCraftNJ.com and can be purchased at the door. Single-day tickets, parking passes, campsites, group packages, and hotel packages are available.
Yes, you can camp right there at Witch-Craft!
You can also purchase your tarot reading in advance with Read by Christine.
What breweries and distilleries are at Witch-Craft?
Short answer...A LOT! Over 60 breweries/distilleries. We would list them all here, but it's probably best you just check out the full list here.
What other information should I know about Witch-Craft 2022?
- Gates open at 7 pm and the event runs until 11 pm, on both days.
- You must be 21+ to enter, with a valid ID.
- Beer and spirits are included with your ticket.
- Food will be available for purchase.
- There will be great vendors there.
- Bring cash, the service isn't great out there so credit card machines don't really work.
- There is on-site parking and free parking with shuttles at Mt. Carmel that run from 6:30 pm - 12:30 am.
- No re-entry.
- Of course, you should dress up!
Get more information at WitchCraftNJ.com.