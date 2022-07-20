Stop It! I Can’t Believe How Many NJ Drivers Actually Do This

Let's discuss, for a moment, something that I see drivers across the great Garden State do all of the time and it drives me insane.

It doesn't matter where I am or what time of day it is. Old people or young people behind the wheel. Fancy car, pick-up truck, old rust bucket. It doesn't matter.

Am I talking about how it seems like no one actually stops at stop signs anymore? No.

Is this about how it seems like no one pays attention to red lights these days? Nope.

Speeders on the Parkway, Turnpike, or Expressway? Negative, Ghost Rider.

While those drive us all nuts, here's something that I see almost every day.

You know those turn lanes that are on either side of a road -- those are turn lanes. If you are in one, you need to -- wait for it -- turn! Those aren't private speed-by-everyone-else lanes, damn it.

Like John Madden using a telestrator, allow me to explain.

Here's a clearly posted 'right turn must turn right' sign. Freshly painted arrows -- three of 'em -- with "ONLY" under them should be a pretty good indicator about what needs to happen here. Seems pretty simple, right? Nope. I see people use those turn lanes as passing lanes every time I'm out.

If you are in a turn lane, turn!

And should you need a refresher course on the rules of the road, perhaps you should thumb-through the 243-page New Jersey Driver Manual (243 pages? Really? We can't even make that short and simple in this state).

I'd love to hear your feedback on this -- drop me an e-mail about whether you agree or disagree with me.

Happy and safe travels, everyone. And don't forget to turn!

