Study: NJ is not the No. 1 state to live in, but it’s very close

⚫ The 2023 ranking from WalletHub looked at more than 50 metrics

⚫ New Jersey ranks 48th out of 50 in one category, and No. 1 in another

⚫ Overall, New Jersey scored well enough to earn a top-5 ranking

The 50 states have been measured across 51 indicators in order to determine the best states to live in.

New Jersey didn't earn the No. 1 spot, but it came extremely close.

Personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2023 rankings as guidance for individuals across the U.S. who are interested in moving elsewhere.

WalletHub scored the states along five key categories: affordability, economy, safety, quality of life, and education/health. Within each of those five categories are several metrics that were weighted differently based on their relevance.

New Jersey scored in the bottom half for two of the five categories, but also scored in the top 15 for three categories, including a No. 1 ranking.

In the end, New Jersey was awarded the No. 2 spot on WalletHub's list of the top states to live in. Out of a possible score of 100, New Jersey earned a score of 61.48.

New Jersey just barely gave the No. 1 spot to Massachusetts, which posted a score of 61.67.

New Jersey beat out New York by two spots. Pennsylvania earned the No. 14 spot. New Mexico is at the bottom of the list.

