When It Comes To Style Few States Do It Better Than New Jersey

When It Comes To Style Few States Do It Better Than New Jersey

Photo by todd kent on Unsplash

New Jersey never seems to rank highly on surveys that we'd like to be near the top of, but in the case of style, there are few states that do it better.

Photo by Atikh Bana on Unsplash
loading...

We certainly take pride in the way we look here in New Jersey, but I wouldn't imagine that many of us would expect to find the Garden State among the most fashionable states in America. Many of us would be wrong.

If you believe what one website is reporting, and we do, New Jersey finds itself among America's top 10 states when it comes to fashion. We should all stretch our arms out as far as we can, and give ourselves a huge pat on the back.

Photo by todd kent on Unsplash
loading...

We apologize for being a little surprised by this. It's not that we don't think our wonderful state has a good fashion sense, because we definitely do. It's just that this state is not used to getting credit on a national scale for the good things we do.

According to the SW Blog, the great folks of New Jersey have so much style that we rank #8 in the whole nation, which we believe is a pleasant surprise to all of us.

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
loading...

And if you think New York tops this list, think again because they came in at #5, just a mere 3 states ahead of us. The #1 state for style in the report was California.

And for the record, Colorado and Michigan are nipping at our heels at numbers 9 and 10, so if you know anyone in those states, don't buy them nice clothes for Christmas.

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit

25 Hysterical Banned Custom New Jersey License Plates

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots

Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey.
Filed Under: do new jersey people dress well, is new jersey among the most stylish states, is new jersey stylish, most stylish states, new jersey fashion, new jersey style, stylish states, what is the best dressed state. is new jersey the best dressed state
Categories: Community
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3