When It Comes To Style Few States Do It Better Than New Jersey

New Jersey never seems to rank highly on surveys that we'd like to be near the top of, but in the case of style, there are few states that do it better.

We certainly take pride in the way we look here in New Jersey, but I wouldn't imagine that many of us would expect to find the Garden State among the most fashionable states in America. Many of us would be wrong.

If you believe what one website is reporting, and we do, New Jersey finds itself among America's top 10 states when it comes to fashion. We should all stretch our arms out as far as we can, and give ourselves a huge pat on the back.

We apologize for being a little surprised by this. It's not that we don't think our wonderful state has a good fashion sense, because we definitely do. It's just that this state is not used to getting credit on a national scale for the good things we do.

According to the SW Blog, the great folks of New Jersey have so much style that we rank #8 in the whole nation, which we believe is a pleasant surprise to all of us.

And if you think New York tops this list, think again because they came in at #5, just a mere 3 states ahead of us. The #1 state for style in the report was California.

And for the record, Colorado and Michigan are nipping at our heels at numbers 9 and 10, so if you know anyone in those states, don't buy them nice clothes for Christmas.

