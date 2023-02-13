New Jersey Loved These Hilariously Shareable Super Bowl LVII Memes
Let's be real - the best part about Super Bowl Sunday is the memes.
Last night, millions of people were glued to their TVs to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. In past years, most people would tune in for the excitement of the games, the commercials, the musical performance, and to enjoy some amazing snacks.
But in recent years, we've been blessed with memes, which have made the big game experience all the more enjoyable. Rihanna's halftime performance with her marshmallow backup dancers was full of meme-worthy moments this year.
Thank God for the internet - people were working at lightning speed to turn these memorable moments into GIFs for everyone to have fun with.
So many of these hysterical GIFs could be applied to real-life New Jersey scenarios, so I had some fun coming up with the best Super Bowl memes for NJ situations!
Which one is your favorite?
Walking up to the Wawa counter to pick up your hoagie after your number is called.
When you leave the bathroom at DJais get ready to head back on the dance floor.
When you find the perfect spot to place your beach towel at Seaside.
Coming back to your car after a day at the beach to find a parking ticket on your car.
When you take that first bite of your pork roll egg and cheese in the morning.
Anytime the GPS tells you to take Route 9 during rush hour.
When an out of stater calls it "New Joisey."
People-watching Bennies at the beach.
When you're stuck in parkway traffic.
An out of stater's reaction to finding out we can't make left turns.
Share this with an NJ friend who could totally relate.