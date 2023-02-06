A mountain of Philadelphia Eagles luggage is piled up and a flock of fans are eager to see the team off to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.

The bags are at Lincoln Financial Field and ready for the trip to Phoenix, Arizona and the feels are REAL!

Each player's luggage will be embellished with individual, official Super Bowl LVII tags. They're pretty awesome! You can see them on the Philadelphia Eagles IG.

Sunday, February 12th the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's biggest game of the season. It's so fun to imagine another Vince Lombardi trophy coming BACK to Philly with all this gear!

This Sunday, February 5th from 8a-11a is the team sendoff party to see the Eagles off on this Super Bowl journey and it's open to the public at The Linc! I fully expect it to be overrun with fans since we ALL feel like we're on this journey with them!

As for WHAT the players packed? Essentials like underwear, socks, and toiletries, but also nice outfits for team dinners, snacks, even musical instruments (and a DOG?!).

