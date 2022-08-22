The 14 Best Shoobie Memes of the Summer of 2022

Shoobies make the world go `round.

Well, the South Jersey Shore World anyway.

A "Shoobie", for the uneducated, is someone who visits the Jersey Shore (especially Atlantic and Cape May Counties) from such places as Philadelphia, Canada, and elsewhere.

The term "shoobie" was coined many years ago as day-trippers would visit our beaches armed with their lunch crammed in a shoe-box.

Shoobies are similar to "Bennies", but Bennies is the term most often used along the Jersey Shore in Monmouth and Ocean Counties - and the vacationers are more apt to be from the New York area.

You can find out more about the differences between a Shoobie and a Bennie here.

Let's take a look at the 14 best Shoobie-related posts from this summer. Thanks to the Facebook page, ShoobiesNJ.

