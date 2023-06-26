Survey Says This South Jersey Town is Cheapest Place to Live in NJ

We all want to live well, but cheap, right?



A website has determined that the cheapest place to live in New Jersey is a small town of just over 8,000 residents.

You know it must be a cheap place to live when you pinpoint the town on Google Maps and the only business that shows up is the Dollar Tree Store!

Clayton - in Gloucester County - has been named the cheapest place to live in New Jersey. Homesnacks.com came up with a list of the 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New Jersey and Clayton is followed by Stratford, Runnemede, Audobon, and Somerdale. Also making the Top 10 are Berlin, Woodbury, Pitman, Hopatcong, and Haddon Heights.

What makes Clayton so cheap? "The median home price in Clayton is $208,400, which is a piece of cake for residents earning a median household income of $96,776. The median rent in Clayton is $1,150 – 22% cheaper than the New Jersey average."

Homesnacks says there's plenty to do in Clayton, too: "...like Scotland Run Park and the continuous stream community-organized events." The editors also mention the close proximity to Philadelphia - so, there are a lot of things to do nearby.

If you're looking for the county with the lowest cost of living, look no further than Salem County. One of the factors editors say contributes to this is, "Housing costs, defined as a blend of the average rent and average mortgage payment, are $15,120 per year in Salem County compared to $19,486 on average in New Jersey."

The cheapest housing market can be found in Camden, where the average home value is just $82,000.

Beyond the Top 10, other cheap places to live in South Jersey include Millville (#14), Linwood (#18), Northfield (#19), and Vineland (#32).

SOURCE: Homesnacks.com

